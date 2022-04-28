Refiner PBF Energy reports adjusted profit on robust fuel demand

A refinery worker walks down the storage tank at a PBF Energy Inc refinery in Delaware City, Delaware August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) on Thursday reported adjusted first-quarter profit compared to year-ago loss, benefiting from a higher demand for fuel and refined products.

Refiners look to benefit as demand for gasoline and distillates - diesel, jet fuel and heating oil - rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while sanctions on Russia tightened overall crude supplies. read more

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based refiner said its total throughput, or the amount of crude oil and feedstocks processed, was up 11.6% at 74.9 million barrels.

Its gross refining margin, excluding special items, rose to $850.7 million from $244.6 million a year ago.

"Looking ahead, demand is continuing to grow. Global product inventories are tight across the board. With these factors as a backdrop, the outlook for refining in 2022 and beyond, especially domestic refining, is favorable," Chief Executive Tom Nimbley said.

Net loss attributable to PBF Energy was $21.1 million, or 18 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared to $41.3 million, or 34 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, income from operations was $141.3 million compared to a loss of $317.8 million a year earlier.

