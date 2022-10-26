Refiner Phillips 66 cutting staff at refineries, terminals, offices -sources

Companies Phillips 66 Follow















HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) has begun cutting employees at several refineries, refined products terminals and offices as part of a restructuring program, said two people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts affect a small number salaried employees in management and upper-level technical services workers at several locations. A small number of hourly workers also will lose their jobs, the people said.

A spokesperson declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Erwin Seba











