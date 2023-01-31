Refiner Phillips 66 joins rivals in posting sky-high profit

Companies Phillips 66 Follow















Jan 31 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Tuesday became the latest refiner to post bumper quarterly profit, as higher fuel demand boosted margins.

The Houston, Texas-based refiner's earnings stood at $1.9 billion, or $3.97 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.3 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.