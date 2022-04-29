Refiner Phillips 66 posts profit as fuel demand hits pre-pandemic level

A general view of the Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil into gasoline, aviation and diesel fuels, at sunset in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) posted a profit for the first quarter on Friday, compared with a year-earlier loss, as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels.

Western sanctions on Russia following invasion of Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide at a time when fuel demand is surging as economies reopen after a prolonged period of pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Houston, Texas-based company said its first-quarter realized refining margins rose to $10.55 per barrel from $4.36 per barrel a year earlier.

Phillips 66 also plans to resume it share buyback program in the second quarter, following its suspension in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The Houston, Texas-based company said net income was $582 million, or $1.29 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $654 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.