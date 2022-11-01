Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit jumps on strong fuel demand















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 (PSX.N) reported a jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the refiner benefited from surging fuel demand and tight energy supplies.

The Houston, Texas-based company reported earnings of $5.4 billion, or $11.16 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $402 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











