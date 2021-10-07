Regulator says 2019 inspection found anomalies in Amplify's California pipeline

A school of fish swim under a barrier holding back oil from entering an ecological estuary after a major oil spill off the off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement released an April 2020 report on Wednesday showing Amplify Energy's (AMPY.N) California pipeline had eight anomalies detected in 2019.

The two largest anomalies were reported as repaired, according to memorandum detailing a 2019 inspection of the pipeline, which is the source of an oil spill off of California's coast.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chris Reese

