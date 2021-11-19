Reliance, Aramco to re-evaluate stake sale in oil-to-chemicals arm

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in the western Indian city of Gandhinagar January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Nov 19 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said it has decided with Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) to re-evaluate the oil major's proposed investment in Reliance's oil-to-chemicals business.

The companies had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019, which would have seen Reliance sell 20% of the unit to Saudi Aramco to fetch roughly $15 billion.

Reliance also said it would withdraw its application to separate the oil-to-chemicals business.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

