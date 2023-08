Companies Reliance Industries Ltd Follow

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), India's largest company by market capitalisation, said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Brookfield Asset Management to explore the manufacturing of renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.