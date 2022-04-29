Renewable energy firm Orsted's profit jumps on high power prices

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Renewable energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO), the world's largest developer of offshore wind farms, beat expectations on Friday as its first-quarter operating profit almost doubled, buoyed by high power prices.

European energy prices have climbed to historic highs as the conflict in Ukraine and fears of natural gas supply disruptions in Europe tightened markets already struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

While profits from its core wind business are already locked in through subsidy contracts and long-term power purchase agreements, its business unit that operates combined heating and power plants saw core earnings jump 170% in the first quarter.

Orsted reported total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), including new partnerships, of 9.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.35 billion), above the 8.2 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

The Danish firm still expects 2022 EBITDA excluding new partnerships of 19 billion to 21 billion crowns.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Christian Schmollinger

