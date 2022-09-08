Renewables a focus of investment in South Caucasus, EBRD says

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

TBILISI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan remain prime markets for renewable energy investments despite a global drop in risk appetite due to the war in Ukraine, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said ahead of a visit to the South Caucasus.

Odile Renaud-Basso, at the helm of the EBRD since late 2020, begins her visit to the region in Baku on Monday, then travels on to Tbilisi and Yerevan to meet government officials and the private sector.

She said the bank, which has already invested more than 10 billion euros in the region, wanted to continue its engagement in the three ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus as they emerge from the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenian and Azeri forces in 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The war in Ukraine has had a huge effect on the investor and risk appetite much beyond the Caucasus," Renaud-Basso told reporters.

"I think overall for emerging markets, the situation is more difficult in terms of attracting foreign direct investments than it used to be, except for the renewable sector ... Good projects in the renewable sector will find international investors."

The EBRD supports the development of renewable energy sources and increased energy efficiency, among other initiatives, in all three Caucasus countries, and has funded projects including solar power plants and solid-waste management schemes.

During her visit to Azerbaijan, Renaud-Basso will sign an agreement on the EBRD's second green city project in the country, among other deals.

She is also set to sign loan agreements with partners in the financial and healthcare sectors in Georgia, and visit the central bank and meet tech leaders in Armenia.

Each of the three economies has felt the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a different way.

Armenia has experienced an influx of Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian technology professionals, while Georgia's tourism revenue has surpassed pre-pandemic levels thanks to Russians and Ukrainians fleeing their respective countries.

Azerbaijan's economy has already received a boost from the fallout of the war, not least through a deal with the European Commission to double its exports of natural gas to at least 20 billion cubic metres a year by 2027 as Europe tries to rely far less on Russia.

Renaud-Basso said all three countries must make sure these economic boosts were not short-lived but sustainable.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.