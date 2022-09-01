Renominations via NEL Nord Stream connection suggest flows on Sept. 3

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Renominations for Russian gas via Nord Stream 1 into the NEL connection point in Germany suggest flows may resume from Saturday morning when Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said maintenance work on the pipeline will be completed, operator data showed.

Data on the NEL website shows renominations of 1,933,899 kilowatt hours per hour from 0200 CET (0000 GMT) until 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on Sept. 3, from zero previously.

Nominations are essentially capacity requests for gas transport and can be changed by the supplier when needed. When they are changed they are described as renominations, but those can also still be changed.

Gazprom earlier this week said that a three-day maintenance of the Portovaya compressor station would last from Aug. 31, 0100 GMT (0300 CET) until Sept. 3, 0100 GMT (0300 CET).

Data for the OPAL connection point, the other grid linking Nord Stream to Germany, still showed zero for both nominations and renominations for the morning of Sept. 3.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

