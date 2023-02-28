Repairs continue on PBF Chalmette, Louisiana, hydrotreater – sources

Companies PBF Energy Inc Follow















Feb 28 (Reuters) - Repairs are continuing on the diesel hydrotreater at PBF Energy’s (PBF.N) 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said.

The 27,000-bpd hydrotreater could restart as early as next week but is expected to return by the second weekend in March, the sources said.

PBF spokesperson Michael Karlovich declined to comment on operations at the Chalmette refinery.

The hydrotreater was shut for repairs after being damaged in a Jan. 21 fire on the unit. No injuries were reported from the blaze.

The 27,000-bpd hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from diesel and the feedstock from which it is made to comply with U.S. environmental rules.

