Repsol beats forecasts as oil and gas business pumps cash

The Repsol logo outside their headquarters in Madrid, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) reported fourth quarter net income above market expectations on Thursday thanks to high global oil and gas prices which also pushed the group beyond its earnings target for the full year.

Adjusted net income came in at 872 million euros ($990.3 million) for the last three months of 2021, beating an analyst consensus provided by the company of 783 million euros.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at current cost of supply hit 7.07 billion euros in the full year, above the company's target of 6.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro

