Repsol buys U.S. shale oil and gas assets from Rockdale Marcellus for $222 mln

A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) has bought shale oil and gas assets from U.S. firm Rockdale Marcellus for $222 million, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Marketline.

Repsol will pay $220 million in cash and assume an additional $2 million in debt, he said. The assets were sold by Rockdale Marcellus as part of a Chapter 11 process.

The assets are located near an area in Pennsylvania where Repsol already operates a shale field.

Reporting by Inti Landauro

