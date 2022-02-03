Repsol presents paperwork to restart operations at Peruvian refinery following spill

A view shows the Repsol's La Pampilla refinery as demonstrators (not pictured) take part in a protest outside, against the recent oil spill that has caused an ecological disaster on the coasts of Lima, in Ventanilla, Peru January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

LIMA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Energy firm Repsol SA (REP.MC) said on Thursday that it had presented the paperwork required by the Peruvian government to restart oil unloading operations at its La Pampilla refinery, following a spill of over 10,000 barrels.

Peru had ordered Repsol to suspend unloading oil shipments until it submitted new contingency plans in case of a new spill. Peru has yet to say if it will allow Repsol to restart operations based on the new plan.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun

