Repsol presents paperwork to restart operations at Peruvian refinery following spill
LIMA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Energy firm Repsol SA (REP.MC) said on Thursday that it had presented the paperwork required by the Peruvian government to restart oil unloading operations at its La Pampilla refinery, following a spill of over 10,000 barrels.
Peru had ordered Repsol to suspend unloading oil shipments until it submitted new contingency plans in case of a new spill. Peru has yet to say if it will allow Repsol to restart operations based on the new plan.
Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun
