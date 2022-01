The logo of Spanish energy giant Repsol SA is seen during the opening ceremony of its first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol SA (REP.MC) said on Wednesday it rules out a new offshore oil spill in Peru, after the Peruvian environmental regulatory agency said it was investigating if the firm was responsible for a second oil spill in as many weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.