Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyRepsol says no employee illegally or unethically engaged information services

Reuters
1 minute read

Spanish energy group Repsol (REP.MC) said on Thursday no current or former board member, executive or employee had acted illegally or unethically in relation to the procurement of information services.

The statement was in response to a decision by Spain's High Court to place the company's chairman under formal investigation as part of a probe into alleged spying almost 10 years ago.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · April 15, 2021 · 9:46 PM UTCExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and a small activist hedge fund are waging a more than $65 million proxy fight over board seats, with the largest U.S. oil producer marshalling executives, TV appearances, social media and websites to rebut the challenge.

EnergyCalifornia toughens PG&E oversight over wildfire safety work
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Petrobras mulls insiders to fill key management vacancies -sources
EnergyCanadian lawmakers call for action from U.S., Canadian leaders in pipeline dispute
EnergyEPA seeks oil, corn sectors' input on next phase of U.S. biofuel policy -sources