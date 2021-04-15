EnergyRepsol says no employee illegally or unethically engaged information services
1 minute read
Spanish energy group Repsol (REP.MC) said on Thursday no current or former board member, executive or employee had acted illegally or unethically in relation to the procurement of information services.
The statement was in response to a decision by Spain's High Court to place the company's chairman under formal investigation as part of a probe into alleged spying almost 10 years ago.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.