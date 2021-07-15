Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Repsol taps Santander to seek partners for renewables unit, Expansion says

2 minute read

A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo//File Photo

MADRID, July 15 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol (REP.MC) has hired Santander (SAN.MC) to help find partners for its low-carbon business ahead of a potential public listing, Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The company plans to find a partner or partners for each of its renewable assets to help boost their market value, Expansion said.

Repsol and Santander declined to comment.

Repsol Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz said in April that the group was in talks with possible partners and may form a joint venture for the business before launching an IPO later.

The potential listing of this unit is hotly anticipated even though the company has said it plans to take its time.

As part of an industry-wide shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels, Repsol plans to grow its renewable generation capacity by more than 10 times from the 1 gigawatt of hydropower and wind capacity it had installed at the end of last year.

Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:58 AM UTCFresh travel curbs amid COVID-19 surge mars outlook for Asian refiners

Fresh travel restrictions due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections have dashed hopes for a recovery in Asian jet fuel demand this year and worsened the outlook for the entire refining sector as jet supplies mount and erode overall refining margins.

EnergyElectricity demand rebound will require more fossil fuel generation -IEA
EnergyU.S. Senate panel passes energy measure likely to shape infrastructure bill
EnergyOil falls 1% as market eyes increased supplies
EnergyFormer BP CEO Hayward launches green energy SPAC