Repsol's Q2 income rebounds on higher oil and gas prices

A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) posted adjusted net profit of 488 million euros for the second quarter on Thursday, bouncing back from a loss a year earlier helped by higher oil and gas prices and a pick-up in travel after lockdowns eased.

The result topped the 468 million expected by 24 analysts in a company-provided poll.

Repsol posted a loss of 258 million in April-June of 2020.

Returns from its upstream unit that searches for and extracts hydrocarbons soared as crude oil prices shot up to pre-pandemic levels. Sales in petrol stations rose as authorities loosened restrictions.

On Wednesday, larger Norwegian peer Equinor (EQNR.OL) also saw its earnings rebound in the second quarter. read more

European oil companies are responding to investor pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rises by spending more money on renewable energy and low-carbon projects.

Repsol says it wants to channel the benefits of higher oil prices into its strategy to build more low-carbon plants and slash emissions from its products.

It has pledged to lower its carbon intensity indicator - which measures emissions per unit of power generation - by 12% by 2025, 25% by 2030 and 50% by 2040 from 2016 levels.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely

