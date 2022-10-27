Repsol raises dividend after Q3 net profit doubles on higher oil, gas prices















MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) said on Thursday higher oil and gas prices drove its adjusted net profit to double to 1.48 billion euros ($1.49 billion) in the third quarter from the same period in 2021, prompting a dividend increase and more share buybacks.

Most of the additional profits came from oil and gas production and from its refining and petrochemical businesses, the company said in a statement.

The adjusted net profit compared to a 1.5 billion euro average forecast provided by the company and was lower than the 2.21 billion euros booked in the second quarter.

Repsol's board decided to raise its 2023 dividend by 11% to 0.70 euros per share and buy back 200 million shares this year, the energy company said.

It also cut its debt by 2.85 billion euros during the quarter to 2.18 billion euros.

Repsol, like other majors, has benefitted this year from the surge in oil and gas prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other geopolitical turmoil.

($1 = 0.9923 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona











