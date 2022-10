PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The government is still prepared to launch requisitioning proceedings at a TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) storage site in northern France if the standoff with the CGT union on strike there does not end, the French energy minister told RMC radio on Thursday.

