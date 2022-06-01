Restricting fuel exports to avoid shortages would be 'unwise', Chevron CEO says

Michael Wirth, Chairman and CEO Chevron Corp., speaks during an interview on CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HOUSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Wednesday said it would be ill-advised to limit fuel exports as a way to guarantee U.S. supply and contain gasoline and diesel prices.

The White House has not ruled out restrictions tofuel exports to ease soaring domestic fuel prices, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last week. read more

"Restricting exports would be in my opinion an unwise move," Wirth said at an online conference promoted by the Bernstein investment research firm. "But I think it is something you can't rule out. The administration said that they won't rule out."

Chevron expects fuel prices and refining margins will stay high in the next 90 days as demand increases during the Summer season, he said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle

