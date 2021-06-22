REUTERS EVENTS Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off a possibility

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) may consider spinning off its biorefinery business and coupling it with retail operations as it is planning to do with its renewable assets, CEO Claudio Descalzi told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's really premature but it is a possible interesting deal for the future," Descalzi said in an interview at the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference.

