REUTERS EVENTS Eni CEO says biorefinery business spin-off a possibility

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni talks to media at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) may consider spinning off its biorefinery business and coupling it with retail operations as it is planning to do with its renewable assets, CEO Claudio Descalzi told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's really premature but it is a possible interesting deal for the future," Descalzi said in an interview at the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Simon Webb, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie

