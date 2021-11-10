REUTERS EVENTS Mercuria CEO says spare capacity could contain oil price spike

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The oil market has the spare capacity to contain a price spike exacerbated by a colder winter, the chief executive of Mercuria Energy Trading said on Wednesday.

"A cold winter and a very low inventory especially in China could trigger a spike in prices," Marco Dunand told the Reuters Commodity Trading Summit.

"But I think there is a response mechanism in terms of the SPR and spare capacity which could actually balance the market if necessary," he added, referring to the possibility the U.S. might tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The world ought to have 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) spare capacity by the middle of next year if OPEC+ continues to incrementally boost its output as normal, he said.

High prices could encourage the U.S. shale oil industry to unleash 1 million bpd into the global market, Dunand added.

Reporting By Julia Payne and Noah Browning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

