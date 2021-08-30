Review of Equinor offshore platform to take 'days' -spokesperson

Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Monday it will take days for the energy company to have "a clear picture" of Hurricane Ida's impact on its Titan oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Some oil companies have started aerial evaluations to evaluate the status of oil production platforms and rigs after the hurricane, which made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

