Ringhals reactor outages to strain Swedish power grid in August

The Swedish power grid will experience a period of additional strain in August, when outages at the Ringhals 3 and 4 nuclear reactors cut output in the south of the country, grid operator Svenska Kraftnaet said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, operator Vattenfall (VATN.UL) extended ongoing maintenance at Ringhals 3, which has a capacity of 1.1 gigawatt, to Aug. 27.

On July 27, the Ringhals 4 reactor (1.1 GW) will also go offline for maintenance.

The loss of production capacity in southwestern Sweden, where Ringhals is located, typically increases flows in the grid in western Sweden and via Norway, Erik Ek, strategic operations manager at Svenska Kraftnaet, told Reuters.

"This higher flow overloads lines on the west side and capacities are adjusted to keep the system safe," he added.

Svenska Kraftnaet would therefore curb grid capacity by an additional 500 megawatts (MW) between northern and southern Sweden until Aug. 27, the firm said.

Capacity is already reduced by 1,300 MW out of a total 7,300 MW due to other restraints.

It may also need to curb capacity on cross-border connections and as a consequence wholesale prices could become more volatile until the reactors restart, it added.

However, lower power demand during the summer holiday season curbed the overall need for electricity imports.

