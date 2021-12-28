Rio court suspends Petrobras natgas price hike

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro state court has suspended a 50% hike in natural gas prices planned by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), Rio's state legislature said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The decision applies to liquefied petroleum gas, vehicular natural gas and gas commonly used for industrial purposes, but it is not relevant for other fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Brad Haynes

