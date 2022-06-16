Rising gas cost could spell more coal use as spread narrows

A view shows gas wells at Bovanenkovo gas field owned by Gazprom on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Over the past several months the spread of so-called "clean-dark" and "clean-spark" prices have narrowed but still heavily favour coal usage for power plants, and the recent jump in gas prices threaten to once again widen the spread.

The "clean-dark" price is the price paid to for coal usage when accounting for both fuel costs and the cost of carbon permits, while the "clean-spark" price covers the cost of gas utilisation and subsequent emissions.

The gas cost has begun to jump again over the past two days as Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell further and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead to it suspending all flows. read more

While the global coal market has also remained very tight, resulting in higher coal prices, the market still expects coal to be the cheaper source next year, indicating that coal utilisation would remain high, Rystad Energy analyst Fabian Ronnigen said.

Data from Rystad Energy also showed that coal power could remain the more competitive fuel source through to 2025.

The current forward curve market has coal as a cheaper, more competitive resource through to 2025

However, the recent failed proposal to change the EU emissions trading system (ETS) is expected to benefit gas usage, as a tighter carbon market would result in higher emissions prices. read more

As coal is more carbon intensive, rising emissions costs make gas more competitive, since operators would have to hold less permits to utilize gas production than coal.

The gas-to-coal spread indicator has narrowed its gap to the carbon emissions prices (EUA) significantly lately but still remains more than 50% above carbon allowances, ICIS analyst Florian Rothenberg said.

The indicator expresses how high EUA prices would need to be to incentivize gas power generation rather than coal power generation.

This means that gas-fired power plants are set to remain switched-off in all hours where enough coal-fired capacity available to replace it, he added.

For the coming fall and winter months, temperatures could also draw gas away from the power sector and towards residential heating demand.

"Only in the case of a very warm winter combined with renewed bullishness on the carbon permits would we expect the spread to narrow and some efficient gas-fired plants replacing older coal units in the mix," Rothenberg said.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans

