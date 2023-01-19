Riyadh is engaging with Russia over keeping oil prices relatively stable -Bloomberg















DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Riyadh is engaging with Russia over keeping oil prices relatively stable, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Bloomberg on Thursday.

Prince Faisal also added that an end to the Russia-Ukraine war could also be achieved “through negotiation.”

Reporting by Ghiada Ghantous; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese











