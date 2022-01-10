Energy
Romania could use 16 bln euros in EU funds to upgrade energy sector
1 minute read
BUCHAREST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Romania could secure 16 billion euros ($18.08 billion) worth of European Union funds by 2030 to upgrade its energy sector with a particular focus on renewable projects, the government said on Monday.
The EU state aims to have built 6.9 GWh worth of renewable energy production units by 2030, it added.
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
Reporting by Luiza Ilie
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.