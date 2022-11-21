Romania provides 80%-90% of Moldova's energy needs- minister















BUCHAREST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Romania currently provides the bulk of neighbouring Moldova's electricity needs, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, as the small nation's economy and energy supply was badly hit by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have started to provide electricity to the Republic of Moldova and now, as we speak, between 80% and 90% of the electricity needs of the Republic of Moldova are provided from Romania," Aurescu said after representatives from about 50 countries and institutions met in Paris to pledge millions of euros of aid for Moldova.

"I think this is a very important effort to support our friends and partners."

Romanian power producers started selling electricity to Moldova at a capped price in October.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by John Irish











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.