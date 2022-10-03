Romania's gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter















BUCHAREST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday.

Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required gas locally through state producer Romgaz , oil and gas group OMV Petrom (ROSNP.BX) and Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG).

BSOG, controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O), launched its offshore gas platform in Romanian waters of the Black Sea earlier this year. read more

The potential for further gas discoveries in Romania's Black Sea is huge, but the government needs to improve regulation to speed development, the country's top gas producers said in September. read more

Romania has also met its European Union-mandated storage target but could still need gas imports this winter.

"We hope that by Nov. 1 we will be close to 90%, which will give us stability this winter," Dragan told an energy seminar. "Stored volumes are significant and above previous winters."

On Friday the gas network operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia proposed shipping additional natural gas supply pledged by Azerbaijan to Europe. read more

