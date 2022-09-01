Romania's new energy support measures to cost 1 bln lei/month -FinMin

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUCHAREST, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Romania's scheme to shield households and smaller businesses from soaring energy bills will cost 1 billion lei ($206 million) per month, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday.

The government extended the support scheme, which caps electricity and gas prices for households and other users and compensates suppliers for the difference, by five months on Thursday and introduced an additional tax across the energy supply chain. read more

($1 = 4.8566 lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

