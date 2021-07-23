Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

The logo of Rosatom corporation is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Dubai logistics firm DP World (DPWRD.UL) agreed on Friday to join efforts in developing pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic, the companies said.

Rosatom is a designated sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route which it plans to develop into a fully-fledged transport corridor.

"The Northern Transit Corridor holds out the prospect of shorter transit times between East and West," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

