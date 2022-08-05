Rosatom says Turkish partner IC Ictas violated nuclear plant deal

A view shows a board with the logo of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Friday it had terminated a contract with its Turkish partner IC Ictas over "numerous violations" in the construction of a $20 billion nuclear power plant at Akkuyu in southern Turkey.

Akkuyu Nukleer, a Rosatom unit, said last Saturday it signed a deal with TSM Enerji to handle remaining construction work at the plant after ending the contract with IC Ictas. read more

"During the execution of the contract, IC Ictas committed numerous violations affecting the quality and timing of work," Rosatom said in a statement. "For this reason the project management decided to terminate the contract."

IC Ictas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Rosatom statement. It said on Monday it had launched a legal challenge to the deal's termination, which it said would lead to delays in completing a project vital to Turkey's energy supply needs.

Rosatom described TSM as a Turkish company. According to the Turkish trade registry, it is owned by three Russia-based companies.

Rosatom made the statement hours before a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi.

Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said in the statement that the number of Turkish companies in the project will increase and that more than 80% of some 25,000 people currently working at the Akkuyu site were Turks.

On Wednesday, the Turkish energy ministry said it was seeking to resolve the dispute between the parties involved in building the Akkuyu plant. read more

Akkuyu Nukleer, which is building four reactors at the Mediterranean site, said at the weekend the contract with TSM would ensure work was completed by agreed dates and that workers were paid on time.

Ankara aims to start operating the first reactor at the 4,800-megawatt plant before presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023. The plant is expected to produce up to 10% of Turkey's electricity once all four reactors are in operation.

President Erdogan has previously suggested that Turkey could work with Russia on the construction of two more plants.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

