Rosatom's application to buy stake in German reprocessing plant withdrawn - German minister
BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An application by Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom for permission to buy a stake in a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Lingen in Germany has been withdrawn, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said.
"The application has been withdrawn," Habeck told a news conference on Thursday.
