Rosatom's application to buy stake in German reprocessing plant withdrawn - German minister

FILE PHOTO - German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck works at the plenary hall of the German lower house of parliament or Bundestag in Berlin, Germany February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An application by Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom for permission to buy a stake in a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in Lingen in Germany has been withdrawn, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"The application has been withdrawn," Habeck told a news conference on Thursday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers

