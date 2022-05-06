1 minute read
Rosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima
May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned Rosatom's unit said on Friday it will demand compensation from Finnish consortium Fennovoima for "unlawful termination" of contract for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.
"We are extremely disappointed that Fennovoima has taken the decision to terminate the contract," Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project said in a statement.
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki
