Rosatom's unit seeks compensation from Finland's Fennovoima

Participants are seen at the stand of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom during the International military-technical forum "Army-2021" at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned Rosatom's unit said on Friday it will demand compensation from Finnish consortium Fennovoima for "unlawful termination" of contract for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.

"We are extremely disappointed that Fennovoima has taken the decision to terminate the contract," Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project said in a statement.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki

