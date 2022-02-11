Rosneft annual net income jumps to record $11.7 bln

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Rosneft logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Friday reported a six-fold jump in net income last year to a record 883 billion roubles ($11.7 billion) as demand recovered from pandemic-hit levels the previous year.

This was still below forecasts of more than 1 trillion roubles from some analysts. Rosneft shares were down 0.5% to 566.65 roubles in early trade in Moscow.

Rosneft, in which BP owns a 19.75% stake, said net income had recovered after an 80% fall in 2020.

It revised its 2020 tally to 132 billion roubles from an initially reported 147 billion.

The company, which accounts for around 40% of Russia's oil production, said its average oil and gas condensate output rose by 2.3% to 3.91 million barrels per day last year.

($1 = 75.2441 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

