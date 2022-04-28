Rosneft issues June ESPO crude tender, requests for rouble payment
SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia's top producer Rosneft
The payment terms are similar to the mega tender Rosneft issued last week which failed to attract buyers. read more
The producer offered nine cargoes via a tender for loading on May 31-June 5, June 2-6, 5-9, 8-12, 11-15, 14-18, 17-21, 20-25 and 26-30, according to a tender document seen by Reuters.
The tender will close on April 28 with bids valid until May 6.
