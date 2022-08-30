Rosneft says normal operations at Sakhalin 1 could help resolve issues -TASS

The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Tuesday said that a return to normal operations at the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project could help to resolve disputed issues, TASS news agency reported.

Russia has accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) of unilaterally stopping oil production at the Pacific joint venture. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.