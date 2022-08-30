1 minute read
Rosneft says normal operations at Sakhalin 1 could help resolve issues -TASS
- Companies
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Tuesday said that a return to normal operations at the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project could help to resolve disputed issues, TASS news agency reported.
Russia has accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil (XOM.N) of unilaterally stopping oil production at the Pacific joint venture. read more
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
