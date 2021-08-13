Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices

The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) second-quarter net profit showed a fivefold increase from the same period last year, it said on Friday, citing recovering oil prices.

Net profit surged to 233 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) while revenue doubled to 2.167 trillion roubles.

Rosneft, which includes oil major BP (BP.L) among its shareholders, said that liquid hydrocarbon production was at an average of 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, down from 4.04 million bpd a year earlier, when OPEC+ launched its deepest oil supply cuts to prop-up global prices hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

