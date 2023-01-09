Rosneft wants to supply gas to Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline - Kommersant















Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) wants to supply natural gas from its fields in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions to the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline that will supply China via Mongolia, the daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is aiming to start delivering gas via the 2,600-km Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline by 2030. The pipeline could carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year.

Rosneft has reserves of 1.5 trillion cubic meters of gas in the fields along the route of the future gas pipeline, Kommersant reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to work out with Gazprom Rosneft's request to take its gas reserves into account when building the pipeline, the daily reported.

