Rosneft's purchase of Shell's Schwedt refinery stake under review - EconMin

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The planned purchase of a 37.5% stake in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt by Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM), which bought the share from Shell (SHEL.L) last November, is under review, a ministry spokesperson said in response to an enquiry on Monday. read more

"Concerning the takeover of additional shares in the PCK (Schwedt) refinery by Rosneft, an investment review process has been launched," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

The move would raise Rosneft's stake in the infrastructure asset to 91.67%.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray

