Route for Russian gas flows to Germany shows pickup in nominations

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The gas entry point of Lubmin, where Nord Stream 1 makes landfall in Germany, shows a pickup in nominations from July 21, 0600 CET, when maintenance work on the Gazprom-owned pipeline ends, data from network operator Gascade shows.

At the Lubmin II point, nominations show a rise to 787,088 kilowatts hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0600-0700 CET and 0700-0800 CET. The nominations will rise further to 12.163 million kwh/h per hour afterwards.

The nominations indicate flows are expected to resume through the pipeline tomorrow morning, which has been offline since July 11 due to planned maintenance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Day-ahead nominations for delivery 21 July have been made along both NEL and OPAL natgas pipelines, which are fed by NordStream1. A key indicator – which is not full proof – that #Gazprom will resume flows on the key pipe on Thursday morning," ICIS analyst Tom Marzec-Manser said on Twitter.

There had been concerns Russia would extend the maintanance, with Italy and Germany warning it could be used as a pretext by Moscow to keep sending less gas to Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday the capacity of the pipeline, which was cut to 40% prior to the maintenance, could be further reduced due to slow progress in equipment servicing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Riham Alkousaa and Susanna Twidale, editing by Rachel More and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.