Russia allows SODECO, ONGC to keep their stakes in Sakhalin-1 project -Ifax















Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) and Japan's Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) to keep their stakes in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing governmental documents.

SODECO would keep its 30% stake and ONGC would retain another 20%, as before, Interfax said. Russia has established a new entity, managed by a Rosneft subsidiary, that owns investors' rights in Sakhalin-1 after the exit of previous operator ExxonMobil (XOM.N).

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton











