Russia buys $1 bln worth of Turkmen gas in 2020 -ambassador

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) bought about $1 billion worth of natural gas from Turkmenistan last year, Alexander Blokhin, the Russian ambassador to the Central Asian nation, said on Friday.

Gazprom resumed purchases of Turkmen gas in the second half of 2019 after suspending them in 2016. It agreed to buy up to 5.5 billion cubic metres a year, much less than previously.

Blokhin, who spoke at a briefing, declined to disclose details such as volumes or prices.

