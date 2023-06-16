Russia can meet domestic gasoline demand, energy minister says















MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday that there was enough gasoline to meet Russian domestic demand, downplaying the possibility of restrictions on exporting the fuel.

Last month he said that Russia was considering restricting its exports of gasoline and would propose such a measure if needed.

"We discussed export restrictions in relation to rising prices on the wholesale market ... the pressure from the wholesale market on retail ... Otherwise, our market is provided with production, our oil refining is growing as well as the production of motor fuels," Shulginov told Russia-24 TV.

According to the Kommersant daily, Russian gasoline exports grew by 37% year on year to 2.5 million tonnes from January to May, despite the impact of Western sanctions.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely











