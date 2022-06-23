Russia cancels Kaliningrad power network isolation test

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's power grid told Litgrid, its counterpart in Lithuania, that it has canceled the planned isolation operation test of the electricity network of the Kaliningrad exclave, Litgrid said on Thursday.

The test, which was due to begin on Saturday, would have involved Kaliningrad region disconnecting from the common grid of Baltic states, Russia and Poland for 8 hours to test its capacity to operate independently, Litgrid said. Three similar tests were conducted in 2019-2021, it said.

Baltic states expect to decouple from the common grid in 2025, necessitating Kaliningrad, sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania, to operate on its own.

Lithuania's president told Reuters on Wednesday his country is ready for Russia to try to kick it off the grid imminently, as a punishment for blocking cargo sanctioned by the European Union from traveling from mainland Russia to the exclave. read more

Reporting by Anrius Sytas in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis

