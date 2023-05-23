Russia considers gasoline export ban, sources say















MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - The Russian government is considering a possible gasoline export ban to prevent domestic fuel shortages and price hikes following a decision to reduce subsidies for refineries, industry and government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

They also said that the government may increase volumes of mandatory gasoline sales on the commodity exchange.

The Energy Ministry did not replied to a request for comment.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely











