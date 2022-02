Russia to continue exporting natural gas without disruption, energy minister says

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia plans to continue exporting natural gas without any disruption, the country's energy minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Tuesday at a gas exporters conference in Doha.

"We are looking for balance in global markets for gas," Shulginov added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Andrew Mills in Doha, Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Writing by Lina Najem, Editing by Louise Heavens

